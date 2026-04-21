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    Foundations - Loretta Parks-Twillie

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    A brief series of interviews with Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) staff, centered on the historical progression of the institution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003408
    VIRIN: 260417-O-NB001-1825
    Filename: DOD_111645580
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Foundations - Loretta Parks-Twillie, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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