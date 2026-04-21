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    30 Years in Focus - Loretta Parks-Twillie

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    A brief series of interviews featuring Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) personnel, focusing on their distinguished experiences and professional tenure at the institution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003396
    VIRIN: 260417-O-NB001-2253
    Filename: DOD_111645536
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 30 Years in Focus - Loretta Parks-Twillie, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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