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    SOUTHCOM Establishes Autonomous Warfare Command

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    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Compilation of Unmanned and Autonomous systems supporting the U.S. Southern Command mission.

    U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, has directed the establishment of the SOUTHCOM Autonomous Warfare Command to support National Defense Strategy lines of effort, SOUTHCOM imperatives, regional security cooperation, and operational dominance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003391
    VIRIN: 260421-F-KR213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111645482
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, SOUTHCOM Establishes Autonomous Warfare Command, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    unmanned
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Autonomous
    Francis L. Donovan
    DTH26

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