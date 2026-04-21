Compilation of Unmanned and Autonomous systems supporting the U.S. Southern Command mission.
U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, has directed the establishment of the SOUTHCOM Autonomous Warfare Command to support National Defense Strategy lines of effort, SOUTHCOM imperatives, regional security cooperation, and operational dominance.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003391
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-KR213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111645482
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SOUTHCOM Establishes Autonomous Warfare Command, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SOUTHCOM establishes Autonomous Warfare Command
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