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    Navy Leader Testifies Before Senate on Unmanned Maritime Vessels

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    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Navy Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, director of the Surface Warfare Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, testifies on unmanned maritime surface vessels before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s seapower subcommittee in Washington, April 21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 16:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003388
    Filename: DOD_111645464
    Length: 01:08:47
    Location: US

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