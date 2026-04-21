Navy Leader Testifies Before Senate on Unmanned Maritime Vessels

Navy Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, director of the Surface Warfare Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, testifies on unmanned maritime surface vessels before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s seapower subcommittee in Washington, April 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003388
|Filename:
|DOD_111645464
|Length:
|01:08:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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