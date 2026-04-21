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    National JROTC Raider Challenge 2026

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the ultimate adventure sport for high school students. Events are physically and mentally demanding, requiring teamwork, discipline, and leadership. The competition features a 5K run, obstacle courses, one-rope bridge, a physical fitness challenge, and more. The top schools competing in the Masters and All-Service divisions of the championship will nominate two Cadets to compete in The Ultimate Raider Buddy Team event, a grueling course where the best time wins.

    Interview Time Stamps

    2:53
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003387
    VIRIN: 260419-O-MN346-8061
    Filename: DOD_111645461
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, National JROTC Raider Challenge 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army JROTC
    SMA Weimer
    National Raider Challenge
    U.S. Army
    JROTC
    National Raider Challenge 2026

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