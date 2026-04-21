National JROTC Raider Challenge 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the ultimate adventure sport for high school students. Events are physically and mentally demanding, requiring teamwork, discipline, and leadership. The competition features a 5K run, obstacle courses, one-rope bridge, a physical fitness challenge, and more. The top schools competing in the Masters and All-Service divisions of the championship will nominate two Cadets to compete in The Ultimate Raider Buddy Team event, a grueling course where the best time wins.



Interview Time Stamps



2:53

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer