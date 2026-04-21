National JROTC Raider Challenge 2026

The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the ultimate adventure sport for high school students. Events are physically and mentally demanding, requiring teamwork, discipline, and leadership. The competition features a 5K run, obstacle courses, one-rope bridge, a physical fitness challenge, and more. The top schools competing in the Masters and All-Service divisions of the championship will nominate two Cadets to compete in The Ultimate Raider Buddy Team event, a grueling course where the best time wins.
Interview Time Stamps
2:53
Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003387
|VIRIN:
|260419-O-MN346-8061
|Filename:
|DOD_111645461
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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