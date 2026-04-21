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    Mendocino National Forest Reforestation Reel 2

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    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    A reforestation crew plants a seedling on the Mendocino National Forest near Clear Lake, California, April 15, 2026. The U.S. Forest Service, Patriot Restoration Ops, and Clear Lake Environmental Research Center gathered on the Mendocino National Forest to plant seedlings in an effort to restore parts of the forest affected by the 2018 Ranch Fire. In just eight days, the crew planted 71,000 seedlings on the hillside east of the communities of Nice and Lucerne. The ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and incense cedar came from a nearby Forest Service nursery in Placerville, California. The reforestation effort, part of the Northshore Restoration Project, aims to reforest over 2,600 acres. Another project objective is to reduce fuels, such as brush and dead trees, on approximately 40,000 acres, lowering wildfire risk to nearby communities. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003385
    VIRIN: 260415-O-NM884-4683
    Filename: DOD_111645450
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mendocino National Forest Reforestation Reel 2, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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