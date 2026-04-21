CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect bags of returning trevelers.

CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect passengers' bags for prohibited agriculture products, August 14, 2024, O'Hare International Airport, Chicago Ill.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003357
|VIRIN:
|240814-H-MJ013-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111644606
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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