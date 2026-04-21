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    CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect bags of returning trevelers.

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    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect passengers' bags for prohibited agriculture products, August 14, 2024, O'Hare International Airport, Chicago Ill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003357
    VIRIN: 240814-H-MJ013-3001
    Filename: DOD_111644606
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect bags of returning trevelers., by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Specialists
    travelers
    CBP
    Agriculture
    Inspection
    DTH26

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