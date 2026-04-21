Coast Guard rescues hiker on Devil’s Slide Trail in Pacifica, Calif.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues an injured hiker inland of Devil’s Slide Trail in Pacifica, California, April 19, 2026. The crew deployed a rescue swimmer to hoist the victim into the helicopter, where he was transferred to awaiting San Mateo County EMS at the Devil’s Slide Trail parking lot. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)