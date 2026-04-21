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    Coast Guard rescues hiker on Devil’s Slide Trail in Pacifica, Calif.

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    PACIFICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues an injured hiker inland of Devil’s Slide Trail in Pacifica, California, April 19, 2026. The crew deployed a rescue swimmer to hoist the victim into the helicopter, where he was transferred to awaiting San Mateo County EMS at the Devil’s Slide Trail parking lot. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003354
    VIRIN: 260420-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_111644583
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PACIFICA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    hiker
    helicopter
    sar
    search and rescue

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