Airmen from Contracting and Finance units across Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, Buckley SFB, Los Angeles AFB, Patrick SFB, and Vandenberg SFB came together for a capstone exercise focused on building mission-ready warfighters.
“I think this is less about developing contracting specific skills and more about developing warfighters,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Stone, 50th CONS contract specialist.
This exercise pushed these Airmen beyond their traditional roles and tested their job proficiency, adaptability, teamwork, and readiness.
“We’re Airmen first, contracting second,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Setchell, AFICC/KS operations manager.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003349
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-JC347-9492
|Filename:
|DOD_111644490
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting & finance Space units prepare for deployment with immersive exercise, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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