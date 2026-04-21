The First Team tests autonomous vehicles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003347" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Troopers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, experiment with a self-driving artificial intelligence model during a field exercise on Fort Hood, Texas, April 14, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Scout AI's autonomous vehicle model in which capability providers are testing out the AI model's self-driving capabilities with the goal of improving their system with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston)