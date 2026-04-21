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    The First Team tests autonomous vehicles

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, experiment with a self-driving artificial intelligence model during a field exercise on Fort Hood, Texas, April 14, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Scout AI's autonomous vehicle model in which capability providers are testing out the AI model's self-driving capabilities with the goal of improving their system with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003347
    VIRIN: 260414-A-XN888-4167
    Filename: DOD_111644449
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The First Team tests autonomous vehicles, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    unmanned
    Autonomous
    innovation
    self-driving vehicle
    Pegasus Charge
    vehicle

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