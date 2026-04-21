The First Team tests autonomous vehicles

Troopers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, experiment with a self-driving artificial intelligence model during a field exercise on Fort Hood, Texas, April 14, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Scout AI's autonomous vehicle model in which capability providers are testing out the AI model's self-driving capabilities with the goal of improving their system with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003347
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-XN888-4167
|Filename:
|DOD_111644449
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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