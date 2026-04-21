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    Senate Committee Holds Hearing on FY27 Reserve, National Guard Budget

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    The Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee holds a hearing on the fiscal year 2027 budget request for the reserve components and the National Guard in Washington, April 21, 2026. Testifying are: Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve; Lt. Gen. Len Anderson IV, commander of the Marine Forces Reserve; Rear Adm. Richard Lofgren, acting chief of the Navy Reserve; Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve; and Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003346
    Filename: DOD_111644442
    Length: 01:26:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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