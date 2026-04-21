Senate Committee Holds Hearing on FY27 Reserve, National Guard Budget

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee holds a hearing on the fiscal year 2027 budget request for the reserve components and the National Guard in Washington, April 21, 2026. Testifying are: Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve; Lt. Gen. Len Anderson IV, commander of the Marine Forces Reserve; Rear Adm. Richard Lofgren, acting chief of the Navy Reserve; Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve; and Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003346
|Filename:
|DOD_111644442
|Length:
|01:26:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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