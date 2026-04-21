Senate Committee Holds Hearing on FY27 Reserve, National Guard Budget

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee holds a hearing on the fiscal year 2027 budget request for the reserve components and the National Guard in Washington, April 21, 2026. Testifying are: Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve; Lt. Gen. Len Anderson IV, commander of the Marine Forces Reserve; Rear Adm. Richard Lofgren, acting chief of the Navy Reserve; Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve; and Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau.