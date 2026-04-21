The Naval Ordnance Test Unit’s 40-mm Saluting Battery recently participated in the 2nd Annual Space Coast Military Enlistment Ceremony hosted at the Viera High School Football stadium April 17. The Battery fired off an eight-round volley at the conclusion of the ceremony at which more than 240 young men and women from across the Space Coast swore in to their selected branch of service.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003344
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-KD529-1462
|Filename:
|DOD_111644427
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VIERA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NOTU's 40-mm Saluting Battery (17 April 2026), by Bob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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