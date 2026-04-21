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    NOTU's 40-mm Saluting Battery (17 April 2026)

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    VIERA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Bob Hall 

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The Naval Ordnance Test Unit’s 40-mm Saluting Battery recently participated in the 2nd Annual Space Coast Military Enlistment Ceremony hosted at the Viera High School Football stadium April 17. The Battery fired off an eight-round volley at the conclusion of the ceremony at which more than 240 young men and women from across the Space Coast swore in to their selected branch of service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003344
    VIRIN: 260417-N-KD529-1462
    Filename: DOD_111644427
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VIERA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, NOTU's 40-mm Saluting Battery (17 April 2026), by Bob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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