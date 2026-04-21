SMCT: Convert Azimuths and Compute Back Azimuths

A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Convert Azimuths and Compute Back Azimuths (071-COM-1016 and 071-COM-1017). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003342
|VIRIN:
|200306-D-A0621-4652
|Filename:
|DOD_111644418
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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