SMCT: Determine Grid Azimuths Using a Protractor

A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Determine Grid Azimuths Using a Protractor (071-COM-0018). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. This visualization has been approved for public release.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003341
|VIRIN:
|191217-D-A0621-9865
|Filename:
|DOD_111644402
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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