A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Locate an Unknown Point on the Ground by Intersection (071-COM-1014). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. This visualization has been approved for public release.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003338
|VIRIN:
|190118-D-UX276-3772
|Filename:
|DOD_111644383
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMCT: Locate an Unknown Point on the Ground by Intersection, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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