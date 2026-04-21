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    SMCT: Navigate From One Point on the Ground to Another Point While Dismounted

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    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Navigate from One Point on the Ground to Another While Dismounted (071-COM-1006). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003335
    VIRIN: 200312-D-A0621-4652
    Filename: DOD_111644354
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    SMCT
    T2COM G2
    SMCT Land Nav

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