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    1st Cavalry Division Pegasus Charge hype video

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division is executing Pegasus Charge, testing new tactics, formations, and equipment to adapt to the battlefield as part of the U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative. By modernizing its force, the "First Team" leads the future of armored warfare. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams and Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1003334
    VIRIN: 260421-A-GT207-7973
    Filename: DOD_111644348
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Pegasus Charge hype video, by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    First Team, Drone, TIC, Innovation, Live the Legend, Pegasus Charge

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