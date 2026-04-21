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    SMCT: Orient a Map Using a Lensatic Compass

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    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2019

    Video by David Anderson 

    T2COM G2

    A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Orient a Map Using a Lensatic Compass (071-COM-1011). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. This visualization has been approved for public release.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2019
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003331
    VIRIN: 190724-D-UX276-8999
    Filename: DOD_111644336
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMCT: Orient a Map Using a Lensatic Compass, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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