A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Orient a Map Using a Lensatic Compass (071-COM-1011). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. This visualization has been approved for public release.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003331
|VIRIN:
|190724-D-UX276-8999
|Filename:
|DOD_111644336
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMCT: Orient a Map Using a Lensatic Compass, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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