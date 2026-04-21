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    Indo-Pacom Leaders Testify at Senate Hearing

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    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

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    War.gov         

    Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo Jr., commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, testify on the posture of their respective commands for the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, April 21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003330
    Filename: DOD_111644331
    Length: 02:05:38
    Location: US

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