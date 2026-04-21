SMCT: Identify Terrain Features on a Military Map

A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Identify Terrain Features on a Military Map (071-COM-1001). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. This visualization has been approved for public release.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003329
|VIRIN:
|190117-D-A0621-6295
|Filename:
|DOD_111644322
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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