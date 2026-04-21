SMCT: Determine the Gid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map

A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Determine the Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map (071-COM-1002). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. This visualization has been approved for public release.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003328
|VIRIN:
|191003-D-A0621-2179
|Filename:
|DOD_111644291
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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