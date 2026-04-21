SMCT: Orient a Map to the Ground by Map-Terrain Association

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Orient a Map to the Ground by Map-Terrain Association (071-COM-1012). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. Storyboard developed from the STP 21-1 Soldier's Manual of Common Tasks Warrior Skills Level 1, September 2017 Approved by the Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) G-3/5/7, Initial Entry Training, Fort Eustis Virginia.