SMCT: Orient a Map to the Ground by Map-Terrain Association

A visualization depicting the Soldier’s Manual of Common Tasks (STP 21-1-SMCT) task Orient a Map to the Ground by Map-Terrain Association (071-COM-1012). This was developed for the Center for Initial Military Training, FT Eustis, Va. Storyboard developed from the STP 21-1 Soldier's Manual of Common Tasks Warrior Skills Level 1, September 2017 Approved by the Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) G-3/5/7, Initial Entry Training, Fort Eustis Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003327
|VIRIN:
|210426-D-A0621-9763
|Filename:
|DOD_111644273
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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