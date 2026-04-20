Uniformed Personnel Earn EMT Certification at Guantanamo Bay, Strengthening Expeditionary Medical Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003318" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Uniformed personnel complete Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 17, 2026. The course included 10 students - eight U.S. Navy Sailors, one U.S. Army Soldier and one federal firefighter - reflecting a joint, integrated approach to emergency medical response. The EMT program equips participants with life-saving pre-hospital care skills for austere and expeditionary environments, enhancing force health protection and directly supporting the Defense Health Agency mission to sustain a medically ready force and a ready medical force. (U.S. Navy video by Emily McCamy and Staff Sgt. Haylee Smith)