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    Uniformed Personnel Earn EMT Certification at Guantanamo Bay, Strengthening Expeditionary Medical Readiness

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    CUBA

    04.17.2026

    Video by Emily McCamy and Staff Sgt. Haylee Smith

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Uniformed personnel complete Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 17, 2026. The course included 10 students - eight U.S. Navy Sailors, one U.S. Army Soldier and one federal firefighter - reflecting a joint, integrated approach to emergency medical response. The EMT program equips participants with life-saving pre-hospital care skills for austere and expeditionary environments, enhancing force health protection and directly supporting the Defense Health Agency mission to sustain a medically ready force and a ready medical force. (U.S. Navy video by Emily McCamy and Staff Sgt. Haylee Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003318
    VIRIN: 260417-N-LY941-7000
    Filename: DOD_111644033
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CU

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    This work, Uniformed Personnel Earn EMT Certification at Guantanamo Bay, Strengthening Expeditionary Medical Readiness, by Emily McCamy and SSG Haylee Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Guantanamo Bay

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