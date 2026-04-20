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    DOW Leaders Brief FY27 Budget Request

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    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of the undersecretary of war comptroller and chief financial officer, and Space Force Lt. Gen. Steven P. Whitney, Joint Staff director of force structure, resources and assessment, brief the media on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request at the Pentagon, April 21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 11:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003316
    Filename: DOD_111644009
    Length: 00:45:46
    Location: US

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