DOW Leaders Brief FY27 Budget Request

Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of the undersecretary of war comptroller and chief financial officer, and Space Force Lt. Gen. Steven P. Whitney, Joint Staff director of force structure, resources and assessment, brief the media on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request at the Pentagon, April 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003316
|Filename:
|DOD_111644009
|Length:
|00:45:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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