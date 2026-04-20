DOW Leaders Brief FY27 Budget Request

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003316" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of the undersecretary of war comptroller and chief financial officer, and Space Force Lt. Gen. Steven P. Whitney, Joint Staff director of force structure, resources and assessment, brief the media on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request at the Pentagon, April 21, 2026.