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    2026 ARCYBER/NETCOM Best Squad Competition: Day Two

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Smith 

    21st Signal Brigade

    Seven U.S. Army Squads assigned to multiple Brigades within U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) complete several events during the 2026 ARCYBER/NETCOM Best Squad Competition on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., April 14, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are designed to challenge the toughest Soldiers and their cohesiveness as a team by competing against their peers, and themselves, in several events such as the CWSA that are based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will represent ARCYBER at the Headquarters, Department of the Army, Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by SSG Amber I. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003305
    VIRIN: 260414-A-SV709-5429
    Filename: DOD_111643962
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    NETCOM Best Squad Competition 2026
    ARCYBER Best Squad 2026

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