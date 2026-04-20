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    Air and Space Forces Aid Society 2026- Taking Care of our Own

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Col. Matthew Norton and CMSgt Derek Neill introduce the 2026 Air and Space Forces Aid Society fund drive to the 17th Training Wing community. The fund drive focuses on helping Airmen and Guardians in times of need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003301
    VIRIN: 260421-F-EP494-9070
    Filename: DOD_111643954
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Air and Space Forces Aid Society 2026- Taking Care of our Own, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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