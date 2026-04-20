Air and Space Forces Aid Society 2026- Taking Care of our Own

Col. Matthew Norton and CMSgt Derek Neill introduce the 2026 Air and Space Forces Aid Society fund drive to the 17th Training Wing community. The fund drive focuses on helping Airmen and Guardians in times of need.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003301
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-EP494-9070
|Filename:
|DOD_111643954
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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