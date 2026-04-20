2026 ARCYBER/NETCOM Best Squad Competition: Day Three

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Seven U.S. Army Squads assigned to multiple Brigades within U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command complete several events during the 2026 ARCYBER/NETCOM Best Squad Competition on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., April 15, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are designed to challenge the toughest Soldiers and their cohesiveness as a team by competing against their peers, and themselves, in several events such as the CWSA that are based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will represent ARCYBER at the Headquarters, Department of the Army, Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by SSG Amber I. Smith)