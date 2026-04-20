2026 ARCYBER/NETCOM Best Squad Competition: CWSA

Seven U.S. Army Squads assigned to multiple Brigades within U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command complete the Army Combat Water Survival Assessment (CWSA) at the Lebanon Valley Family YMCA, Lebanon, Pa., April 14, 2026, during the 2026 ARCYBER/NETCOM Best Squad Competition. Best Squad Competitions are designed to challenge the toughest Soldiers and their cohesiveness as a team by competing against their peers, and themselves, in several events such as the CWSA that are based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will represent ARCYBER at the Headquarters, Department of the Army, Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by SSG Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003292
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-SV709-9976
|Filename:
|DOD_111643930
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
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|0
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|0
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