U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division navigate an obstacle course during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 21, 2026. The event tests strength, agility, and endurance while challenging squads to work together and maintain momentum under physically demanding conditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003287
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-GB599-8293
|Filename:
|DOD_111643907
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 Obstacle Course, by SFC Travis Fontane and SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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