18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division navigate an obstacle course during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 21, 2026. The event tests strength, agility, and endurance while challenging squads to work together and maintain momentum under physically demanding conditions.