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    Interview: US Army 1st Sgt. Travis Herman talks African Lion 26 NCO development academics

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Travis Herman, African Lion 26 noncommissioned officer development academics instructor and Intelligence and Sustainment Company first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) speaks about the academics portion of AL26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 20, 2026. The instruction brought together subject matter experts and students from more than 40 nations to build joint planning skills and regional security knowledge in support of AL26. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003257
    VIRIN: 260420-F-UM994-7345
    Filename: DOD_111643748
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, Interview: US Army 1st Sgt. Travis Herman talks African Lion 26 NCO development academics, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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