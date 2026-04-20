Interview: US Army 1st Sgt. Travis Herman talks African Lion 26 NCO development academics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003257" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Travis Herman, African Lion 26 noncommissioned officer development academics instructor and Intelligence and Sustainment Company first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) speaks about the academics portion of AL26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 20, 2026. The instruction brought together subject matter experts and students from more than 40 nations to build joint planning skills and regional security knowledge in support of AL26. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)