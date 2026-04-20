Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an M17 pistol qualification on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. The M17 pistol qualification is a U.S. Army marksmanship test to grade Soldier's proficiency in shooting accuracy, shooting from multiple positions (standing, kneeling, moving), and handling, with 30-round iterations often featuring close-quarters scenarios. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
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|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003250
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-IR446-1109
|Filename:
|DOD_111643588
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification Reel, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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