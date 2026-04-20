21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003250" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an M17 pistol qualification on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. The M17 pistol qualification is a U.S. Army marksmanship test to grade Soldier's proficiency in shooting accuracy, shooting from multiple positions (standing, kneeling, moving), and handling, with 30-round iterations often featuring close-quarters scenarios. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)



Beyond Races (Más Allá de las Razas) – Melodic Progressive Metal – Progressive Metal / Djent by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.