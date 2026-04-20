21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition M17 pistol Qualification

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an M17 pistol qualification on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003239
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-RM492-8470
|Filename:
|DOD_111643439
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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