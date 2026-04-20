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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition M17 pistol Qualification

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an M17 pistol qualification on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003239
    VIRIN: 260421-A-RM492-8470
    Filename: DOD_111643439
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition M17 pistol Qualification, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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