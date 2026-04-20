U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Maritime Cooperation Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines aboard Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in Manila, Philippines, April 9, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 02:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003235
|VIRIN:
|260412-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111643171
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL: Task Force Ashland Conducts Multilateral Operations in the Philippines, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.