21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct the expert physical fitness assessment on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2025. The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, body armor, and helmet, consisting of several exercises that test the strength, endurance, and speed required for military operations. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)