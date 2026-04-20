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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct the expert physical fitness assessment on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2025. The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, body armor, and helmet, consisting of several exercises that test the strength, endurance, and speed required for military operations. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 01:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003232
    VIRIN: 260421-A-RM492-8856
    Filename: DOD_111643139
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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