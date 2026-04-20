21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct the expert physical fitness assessment on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2025. The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, body armor, and helmet, consisting of several exercises that test the strength, endurance, and speed required for military operations. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 01:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003232
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-RM492-8856
|Filename:
|DOD_111643139
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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