U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct the expert physical fitness assessment during the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. The test consists of a one-mile run, 30 dead-stop push-ups, a 100m sprint, 16 sandbag lifts, 50m farmers carry (two 40lb water cans), a 50m movement lane (25m high crawl/25m 3-5 second rush), and a final one-mile run. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors) Epic Instrumental Melodic Metal - "IGNISERRATA" by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 01:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003231
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-IR446-6940
|Filename:
|DOD_111643138
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Expert Physical Fitness Assessment Reel, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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