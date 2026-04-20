21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Expert Physical Fitness Assessment Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct the expert physical fitness assessment during the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. The test consists of a one-mile run, 30 dead-stop push-ups, a 100m sprint, 16 sandbag lifts, 50m farmers carry (two 40lb water cans), a 50m movement lane (25m high crawl/25m 3-5 second rush), and a final one-mile run. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors) Epic Instrumental Melodic Metal - "IGNISERRATA" by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.