Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003229" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander- Support, Lt. Col. Glenn Walton, battalion commander of 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command, emphasizes the importance of partnership and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Canantong, Laur, Nueva Ecija Apr. 16, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)