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    Army Security Cooperation Group–South train on Rigid Inflatable Boats in Panama

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    PANAMA

    04.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Teniente Eric Sánchez from el Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, assigned to the Special Boat Battalion of the Special Forces Brigade, participates in an interview during a zodiac familiarization and operation training at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, April 14, 2026. This joint training improves maritime operational capabilities, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the partnership between U.S. and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 23:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003228
    VIRIN: 260415-A-CM201-1042
    Filename: DOD_111643059
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: PA

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    This work, Army Security Cooperation Group–South train on Rigid Inflatable Boats in Panama, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    ASCG-S
    Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)

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