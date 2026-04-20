Army Security Cooperation Group–South train on Rigid Inflatable Boats in Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003228" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teniente Eric Sánchez from el Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, assigned to the Special Boat Battalion of the Special Forces Brigade, participates in an interview during a zodiac familiarization and operation training at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, April 14, 2026. This joint training improves maritime operational capabilities, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the partnership between U.S. and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)