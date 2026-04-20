Teniente Eric Sánchez from el Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, assigned to the Special Boat Battalion of the Special Forces Brigade, participates in an interview during a zodiac familiarization and operation training at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, April 14, 2026. This joint training improves maritime operational capabilities, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the partnership between U.S. and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 23:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003228
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-CM201-1042
|Filename:
|DOD_111643059
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Security Cooperation Group–South train on Rigid Inflatable Boats in Panama, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.