U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mason Wickel, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance being an effective partner for the Philippine Army during a break contact battle drill in preparation for Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 5, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 22:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003220
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-MA645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111642995
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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