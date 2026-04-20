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    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mason Wickel, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance being an effective partner for the Philippine Army during a break contact battle drill in preparation for Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 5, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003220
    VIRIN: 260405-A-MA645-2001
    Filename: DOD_111642995
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Magsaysay
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division

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