Tropic Lightning Soldiers Rehearse Break Contact for Salaknib 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mason Wickel, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance being an effective partner for the Philippine Army during a break contact battle drill in preparation for Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 5, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)