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    Joint Warrior Competition - Day 1

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    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dana M Clarke 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Initial Entry Training instructors from across the Joint Force participate in the Fort Jackson and U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 20, 2026. Day 1 of the competition consisted of the Army Fitness Test and a formal board.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 21:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003215
    VIRIN: 260421-A-GV774-2096
    Filename: DOD_111642863
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Warrior Competition - Day 1, by SFC Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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