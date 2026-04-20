Joint Warrior Competition - Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Initial Entry Training instructors from across the Joint Force participate in the Fort Jackson and U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 20, 2026. Day 1 of the competition consisted of the Army Fitness Test and a formal board.