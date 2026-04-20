Joint Warrior Competition - Day 1

Initial Entry Training instructors from across the Joint Force participate in the Fort Jackson and U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 20, 2026. Day 1 of the competition consisted of the Army Fitness Test and a formal board.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 21:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003215
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-GV774-2096
|Filename:
|DOD_111642863
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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