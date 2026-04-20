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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Airman Ciara Dodd 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen participate in the Nellis Operational Readiness Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. During the base-wide event, Airmen participated in various physical activities, showcasing teamwork, endurance, and mission-focused execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Ciara Dodd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003208
    VIRIN: 260410-F-QI748-1001
    Filename: DOD_111642616
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

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    This work, NORT B-Roll, by Amn Ciara Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    readiness
    operational
    challenge

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