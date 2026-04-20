NORT B-Roll

U.S. Airmen participate in the Nellis Operational Readiness Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. During the base-wide event, Airmen participated in various physical activities, showcasing teamwork, endurance, and mission-focused execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Ciara Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003208
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-QI748-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111642616
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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