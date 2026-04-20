DOW, DOE Leaders Testify on Energy, Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003207" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee holds a hearing in Washington, April 20, 2026, on the Energy Department’s atomic energy defense activities and the War Department’s nuclear weapons programs, regarding the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization request. Testifying are: David Beck, National Nuclear Security Administration deputy administrator for defense programs; Timothy Walsh, Energy Department assistant secretary for the Office of Environmental Management; Navy Adm. William Houston, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program director; Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, chemical, and biological defense policy and programs; Gen. Dale White, Air Force Critical Major Weapon Systems director; Gen. Stephen Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; and Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., Strategic Systems Programs director.