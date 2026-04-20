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    DOW, DOE Leaders Testify on Energy, Defense

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee holds a hearing in Washington, April 20, 2026, on the Energy Department’s atomic energy defense activities and the War Department’s nuclear weapons programs, regarding the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization request. Testifying are: David Beck, National Nuclear Security Administration deputy administrator for defense programs; Timothy Walsh, Energy Department assistant secretary for the Office of Environmental Management; Navy Adm. William Houston, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program director; Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, chemical, and biological defense policy and programs; Gen. Dale White, Air Force Critical Major Weapon Systems director; Gen. Stephen Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; and Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., Strategic Systems Programs director.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003207
    Filename: DOD_111642615
    Length: 01:19:56
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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