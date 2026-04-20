U.S. service members engage with members of the community at Puttery in Houston, Texas, April 19, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003205
|VIRIN:
|260419-M-LF727-5293
|Filename:
|DOD_111642506
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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