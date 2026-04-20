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    U.S. service members engage with members of the community at Puttery

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    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. service members engage with members of the community at Puttery in Houston, Texas, April 19, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003205
    VIRIN: 260419-M-LF727-5293
    Filename: DOD_111642506
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, U.S. service members engage with members of the community at Puttery, by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC News
    America250
    Fleet Week Houston
    Freedom250
    FWHTX

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