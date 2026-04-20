Delivering the next generation of military families

Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms labor and delivery supports military families and contributes to force readiness by providing safe, high-quality care during childbirth. The department delivers an average of 240 babies each year, ensuring Sailors, Marines, and their families receive the care they need at one of life’s most important moments. During the Month of the Military Child, this mission highlights the vital role military families—and the youngest members of the force—play in overall readiness. Lt. Corinne Hassett, a labor and delivery staff nurse, shares how her team supports warfighters and their families through compassionate, patient-centered care. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NMRTC / Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003204
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-SE727-8977
|Filename:
|DOD_111642484
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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