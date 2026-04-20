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    Delivering the next generation of military families

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms labor and delivery supports military families and contributes to force readiness by providing safe, high-quality care during childbirth. The department delivers an average of 240 babies each year, ensuring Sailors, Marines, and their families receive the care they need at one of life’s most important moments. During the Month of the Military Child, this mission highlights the vital role military families—and the youngest members of the force—play in overall readiness. Lt. Corinne Hassett, a labor and delivery staff nurse, shares how her team supports warfighters and their families through compassionate, patient-centered care. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NMRTC / Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 17:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003204
    VIRIN: 260420-N-SE727-8977
    Filename: DOD_111642484
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Delivering the next generation of military families, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    baby
    labor
    Navy
    delivery
    Medicine
    nurse

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