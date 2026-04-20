Delivering the next generation of military families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms labor and delivery supports military families and contributes to force readiness by providing safe, high-quality care during childbirth. The department delivers an average of 240 babies each year, ensuring Sailors, Marines, and their families receive the care they need at one of life’s most important moments. During the Month of the Military Child, this mission highlights the vital role military families—and the youngest members of the force—play in overall readiness. Lt. Corinne Hassett, a labor and delivery staff nurse, shares how her team supports warfighters and their families through compassionate, patient-centered care. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NMRTC / Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)