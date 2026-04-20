Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Raymond Foronda

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raymond Foronda, a former Marine, now a hospital corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, reflects on how his experience as a Marine impacted his decision to become a corpsman, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, April 17. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003203
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111642409
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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