(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Raymond Foronda

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raymond Foronda, a former Marine, now a hospital corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, reflects on how his experience as a Marine impacted his decision to become a corpsman, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, April 17. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003203
    VIRIN: 260417-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111642409
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Raymond Foronda, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    NMRTC San Diego
    corpsman
    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video