U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniela Parra, an optician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, discusses why she decided to become a corpsman, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, April 16. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003202
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-KM181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111642399
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask A Navy Corpsman - HM3 Daniela Parra, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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