U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rhimel Cocoba, Exceptional Family Member Program regional coordinator assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, discusses his motivation for serving and what it means to be a corpsman, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, April 16. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003201
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111642391
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Rhimel Cocoba, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.