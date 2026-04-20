Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM2 Rhimel Cocoba

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rhimel Cocoba, Exceptional Family Member Program regional coordinator assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, discusses his motivation for serving and what it means to be a corpsman, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, April 16. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)