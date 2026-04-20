U.S. Army Soldiers and Panamanian service members participate in a joint Zodiac familiarization and operation training at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, April 14, 2026. This joint training improves maritime operational capabilities, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the partnership between U.S. and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003199
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-CM201-8727
|Filename:
|DOD_111642338
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Security Cooperation Group–South train on Rigid Inflatable Boats in Panama, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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