VMGR-252 returns from the Horn of Africa

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, are welcomed home by friends and family at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, April 7, 2026. VMGR-252 returned home after a six-month deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003198
|VIRIN:
|260407-M-DY519-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111642335
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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