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    VMGR-252 returns from the Horn of Africa (Reel)

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, are welcomed home by friends and family at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 7, 2026. VMGR-252 returned home after a six-month deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003197
    VIRIN: 260407-M-DY519-1003
    Filename: DOD_111642309
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, VMGR-252 returns from the Horn of Africa (Reel), by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    VMGR-252
    USMC News
    US Marines
    homecoming
    2nd MAW

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