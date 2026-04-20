U.S. Air Force Aerial Porters from around Air Force Reserve Command and the world compete in the bi-annual Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14-26, 2026. The competition included 12 events providing a comprehensive test of all the disciplines 2T2 airmen face in their operation day to day. This competition highlights the proficiency of AFRC's port dawgs as well as an opportunity to train and learn with allies from around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 17:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003196
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-AO039-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111642273
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC Port Dawg Challenge 2026, by Capt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.