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    AFRC Port Dawg Challenge 2026

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    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Capt. Mary Begy 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Aerial Porters from around Air Force Reserve Command and the world compete in the bi-annual Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14-26, 2026. The competition included 12 events providing a comprehensive test of all the disciplines 2T2 airmen face in their operation day to day. This competition highlights the proficiency of AFRC's port dawgs as well as an opportunity to train and learn with allies from around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Begy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003196
    VIRIN: 260420-F-AO039-1002
    Filename: DOD_111642273
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, AFRC Port Dawg Challenge 2026, by Capt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    Dobbin Air Reserve Base
    PDC2026

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