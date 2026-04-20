AFRC Port Dawg Challenge 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Aerial Porters from around Air Force Reserve Command and the world compete in the bi-annual Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14-26, 2026. The competition included 12 events providing a comprehensive test of all the disciplines 2T2 airmen face in their operation day to day. This competition highlights the proficiency of AFRC's port dawgs as well as an opportunity to train and learn with allies from around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Begy)